Peter Obi deletes tweet addressing Tinubu as Mr President

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has deleted a tweet addressing Bola Tinubu as Mr President.

Obi, who is challenging the declaration of Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, as the winner of the February 25th election, had earlier, in a statement on his official Twitter handle, condemned the 120-car convoy of the president when he returned from France.

Obi, in the deleted tweet, wrote: “Allegedly showing Mr President moving with about a 120-car convoy. While I have not had the opportunity of seeing the said video, my advice remains consistent – that sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from the leaders at all levels of government.”

He later deleted the tweet and published a new one that substituted the ‘120-car convoy of ‘Mr President’ with ‘a trending motorcade video’.

In the new tweet, he wrote: “We can’t continue to preach for the people to sacrifice without sacrificing too. The sacrifices must now start from the leaders, visibly, and measurably at all times, because the people are suffering. We must now be at the forefront of addressing the suffering.”