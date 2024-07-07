Peter Obi Urges Nigerian Leaders to Learn from Kenyan Protest Against Tax Hikes

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has urged Nigerian political leaders to draw lessons from the recent Kenyan experience.

His comments followed a rally by Kenyan citizens against proposed tax hikes, which he discussed via his official X handle on Sunday.

Obi criticized Nigerian leaders for using public funds to hire media operatives to attack and discredit individuals who speak truth to power.

He called on leaders to abandon such practices and make sacrifices for the benefit of the suffering masses.

“We, the Nigerian political leaders, should take a strong lesson from the recent Kenyan experience.

When the Kenyan public realized that their government was not making sufficient sacrifices and prioritizing resources effectively, they spoke out and demanded change,” Obi stated.

He added, “We resort to using public funds to pay media thugs to insult and abuse those who speak truth to power.

True change and progress will require leaders who are sincere, willing to listen, act responsibly, and prioritize the welfare of the people over personal or political interests.

If we make the necessary changes and make the needed sacrifices, a new Nigeria is possible.”

Obi’s remarks highlight the need for Nigerian leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people and embrace responsible governance.