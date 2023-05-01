Atiku won presidential election, stop bullying tribunal – PDP replies Buhari govt

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has insisted that its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar won the last election.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said results from polling units showed that Atiku won the presidential election, but the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced the President-elect, Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Ologunagba was reacting to the remark of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on the opposition losing the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku and Labour Party’s Peter Obi lost the presidential election to Tinubu.

Both candidates are before the presidential election tribunal contesting the outcome of the election.

But, Mohammed had charged the opposition to stop their endless groping over the last election because they lost woefully.

The minister said President Muhammadu Buhari’s analysis on why the opposition lost the 2023 presidential election was incontrovertible.

However, Ologunagba said Mohammed’s remark was aimed at bullying the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

A statement by Ologunagba reads: “The PDP insists that its candidate, Atiku clearly won the February 25, 2023 Presidential election, as shown from the actual votes cast at the Polling Units across the country.

“The PDP describes the subjudice claims by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, that the opposition lost the election, as yet another in the series of attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Executive to bully and blackmail the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“Nigerians are aware that by the authentic results obtained from the Polling Units, Atiku Abubakar and not the APC candidate met all the conditions stipulated for the winning of the Presidential election.”