Playing For Corinthians Is A Dream I’ve Always Had – Gabriel

Arsenal defender, Gabriel has come out to reveal one club he would love to join. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would love to join Corinthians before hanging his boots because it has been his favorite club since childhood.

Gabriel added that it is part of his life dream to be able to play for Corinthians someday.

His words, “My favourite club? Corinthians, that’s since I was born. And today I don’t think it has to be any different. I still go to Corinthians games by train. It’s my dream, I want to play for Corinthians, I want to feel that energy. It’s something to think about. Sometimes I stop and think, ‘Do I dream of playing for Corinthians?’ I do.

When would I play for Corinthians? For me, I’d be at Corinthians tomorrow. I hope it doesn’t take me long because I want to feel the energy of those fans, who are incredible, as soon as possible.”

WOW.