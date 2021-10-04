Police Apprehends Alleged Kidnappers While Collecting Randsom in Ogun

Two alleged kidnappers were apprehended by police in Ogun State while attempting to collect ransom.

Muhammed Abubakar and Clinton Niche were named as suspects in a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

They were alleged to have been detained after Stephen Ajibili reported his seven-year-old kid was taken by unknown men as he was despatched on an errand to the Agbara Area Command.

The abductors allegedly called the victim’s father and wanted one million naira in exchange for his son’s release.

“Consequent upon the report, the acting Area Commander Agbara, CSP Kayode Shedrack, quickly mobilised his detectives to embark on a technical and intelligence-based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act,” the statement partly read.

“The efforts of the detectives paid off when the suspects who had directed the victim’s parents to drop the ransom somewhere were ambushed and apprehended by the police detectives. The suspects subsequently led the policemen to a bush where the innocent young boy was tied to a tree by his abductors.”

Upon interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they are three in number, but the remaining member of their gang was the person watching over their victim while they came out to collect the ransom.

The police spokesman explained that the other suspect took to his heels after discovering that his two accomplices have been arrested.

The acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Kidnapping Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing member of the gang be hunted and brought to justice within the shortest possible period.