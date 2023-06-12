Politicians think they own judiciary – Aisha Yesufu

Famous Nigerian social critic, Aisha Yesufu, has slammed the political elites for “thinking they own the judiciary just as they once thought they owned the electoral process”.

Yesufu said it was lack of participation by citizens that gave them the room to indulge in all manner of criminality.

Her statement was apparently in response to a section of speech in President Bola Tinubu’s “Democracy Day” address to the nation.

Tinubu said, “It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated.”

But in a post via her verified Twitter handle on Monday, the good governance advocate said the situation had changed because the citizens were now participating in politics.

She wrote, “They think they own the judiciary just as they once thought they owned the electoral process.

“Lack of participation by citizens is what allowed them to have the chance to indulge in all manner of criminality. This time, citizens are participating.

Just focus! ALL EYES ON THE JUDICIARY!”