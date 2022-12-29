Pope Benedict Has Been Sustaining The Church Despite His Poor Health – Pope Francis

Leader of the Roman Catholic church, Pope Francis has come out to say that his predecessor, Pope Benedict is very sick after a recent deterioration in his health. He recently had his say via a press statement, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he asks the church to say a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who has been sustaining the gospel in his silence despite being very ill.

He then urged God to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church to the very end.

His words, “I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the Church in his silence. He is very sick.”

“We ask the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church to the very end.”

WOW.