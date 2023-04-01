Pope Francis Feeling Better After Infectious Bronchitis Treatment

Pope Francis’s health has improved while in the hospital. Recall that medical staff recently said in a statement that he was suffering from an infectious bronchitis which required the administration of antibiotics.

Recent reports have now said that the treatment has resulted in a marked improvement in his state of health and the pontiff could be back home in the Vatican very soon.

Reports added that Pope Francis has started feeling well enough to eat, pray and work from his private suite on the tenth floor of the hospital.

