Poverty Is Caused By Generational Bad Habits Triggered By Your Environment – Reno Omokri

Ex Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to advise people to move to high-rent areas. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, it is better to be an average guy in a high rent district than be a lord in a ghetto.

He added that poverty is not caused by generational curses, but by generational bad habits triggered by your environment.

His words, “Better to be an average guy in a high rent district than be a lord in a ghetto. Move from a low rent area even if you have to live in a room in a high rent area. Poverty is not caused by generational curses, but by generational bad habits triggered by your environment. You are the average of the 5 people you hang around with the most. Your neighbours either add to your labour or your favour. That is why you should choose where you live wisely. Slums often come with scums. It is hard to rise above your location.”

WOW.

Bemigho Reno Omokri (born 1974) is an author and lawyer. Omokri was the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri, a Christian teaching TV show broadcast (for one season) on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network. He is the founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, and has produced a series of short films in the U.S.

He is the pastor of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California and Abuja. He is also known for using social media to project the Gospel. Omokri continues to write articles for major newspapers (mainly political OpEd and Christian material).

On August 17, 2017, the Department of State Security attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja but failed. Three days after the failed arrest attempt, the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress, named Omokri, along with former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governors Nyesom Wike and Willie Obiano as some of those showing “hatred, narrow-mindedness and meanness” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was one of three spokesmen to the former President, and is credited with pioneering the use of social media for political purposes in Nigeria.