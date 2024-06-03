Prayers Won’t Solve Nigeria’s Economic Woes, Says Religious Leader

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, argues that economic hardship in Nigeria isn’t solvable through prayer and fasting.

He blames the situation on poor leadership choices. In a statement, Ayodele claims Nigerians elected the very leaders causing their hardship. He suggests God is turning a deaf ear to their pleas for economic improvement because they ignored warnings.

Ayodele criticizes those advocating prayer as a solution, calling it self-deception.

He believes God won’t intervene until leaders take responsibility and implement good governance.

The religious leader emphasizes that even mass prayer gatherings won’t solve the problems.

He argues these issues stem from human error and incompetence, requiring concrete action, not divine intervention.

Ayodele concludes by stating that Nigeria’s economic problems are beyond the reach of prayers. He urges the nation to focus on addressing leadership issues.