Presidency: APC PCC Youth Director goes spiritual for Tinubu-Shettima victory

Ahead of the February elections, the Director, Youth Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Mike Msuaan has embarked on a 7 days dry fasting and prayers to ensure victory for the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday shortly after returning from an all-night prayer session on the mountain, Msuaan opined that there was nothing left for him to do than to commit everything into the able hands of God.

He said, “I have decided to go spiritual with 7 days of dry fasting and prophetic prayers to call on God to intervene and give us a leader of our dreams and a visionary who will transform our country.

“There is nothing God can not do. As I ascend and descend these holy mountains to pray, I believe God will hear my prayers and the prayers of men of goodwill all over the country and give us a leader like David after his own heart”.

Msuaan also called on other Nigerians regardless of Party affiliation to join him in the spiritual exercise and vote for the former Lagos Governor in February.

According to him, for the gains of the present APC administration to be sustained, a candidate like Tinubu has the capacity to deliver and should be voted.