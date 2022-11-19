Presidency: Why I almost had high blood pressure – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, says he has stopped using social media.

Tinubu disclosed that he almost had high blood pressure whenever he used social media.

He lamented that he has been subjected to intense abuse by social media users, hence he avoids it.

The APC presidential candidate disclosed this in a video posted on Twitter by one of his allies, Ademola Oshodi.

In the footage, the former Lagos State governor said he gets angry whenever he reads the things written about him on social media.

“I don’t read social media anymore; they abuse the hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure and angry.

“I don’t read it, so if I want to hear anything; my children or my workers will say this one said this, and when I’m tired, I say please forget it,” Tinubu said.

Following his emergence as the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu has been subjected to a lot of controversies.

He, however, dismissed all the allegations which he described as false and baseless.