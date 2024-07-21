President Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for Presidential Nominee

In a significant political move, President Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris as his preferred presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

The announcement came on Sunday via Biden’s official X page, shortly after he revealed his decision to withdraw from the upcoming November presidential election.

Biden stated that stepping down was in the best interest of his party and the country, allowing him to focus solely on his presidential duties for the remainder of his term.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats—it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden added.

Details to follow…