President Tinubu Issues Stern Warnings to Security Chiefs Over Protest-Related Unrest

President Bola Tinubu convened a high-level meeting with his security chiefs and paramilitary leaders on Monday to address the ongoing unrest triggered by hunger protests across the country.

The discussions centred on the escalating violence and the alarming display of foreign symbols, specifically the Russian flag, by some protesters.

The President expressed his grave concern over the appearance of the Russian flag in various states including Kano, Plateau, Kaduna, and Zamfara. This development, he said, was wholly unacceptable and demanded immediate action.

The meeting, which lasted approximately two hours, focused on the need for a robust response to the protests that have intensified over the past five days.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who led the briefing, reported to the press that the unrest had quickly deteriorated from what was initially described as a peaceful protest into a full-scale riot.

He highlighted that criminal activities, including looting and the destruction of public property, had become rampant.

General Musa denounced the presence of foreign flags at these protests, labelling such acts as treasonous.

“The flying of foreign flags within Nigeria’s sovereignty is unacceptable and will be treated as a serious offence,” he declared.

He emphasised that the security forces are resolute in their commitment to safeguarding national unity and democracy, stating that any attempts to undermine these principles would be met with decisive action.

The Chief of Defence Staff also addressed concerns regarding allegations that military personnel were involved in the looting.

He firmly denied these claims, describing them as misconceptions.

“We have conducted thorough investigations and found no evidence that members of the Armed Forces participated in the looting. Our soldiers are committed to maintaining order and protecting the public,” General Musa asserted.

The meeting included key figures such as Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Together, they reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace and order across the country and ensuring that the rule of law is upheld.

President Tinubu’s directives to the security chiefs were clear: they must take all necessary measures to address the current crisis and prevent further escalation. The President stressed that the government will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the country’s peace and stability.

The security agencies were instructed to pursue and apprehend those responsible for inciting violence and to counter any efforts to undermine the nation’s sovereignty.

As the situation continues to develop, the government remains vigilant and resolute in its efforts to address the root causes of the unrest and to protect the integrity of the state.

The collaboration among various security and government officials underscores the administration’s determination to navigate the country through these challenging times while upholding democratic values and national unity.