President Tinubu retires all Service Chiefs, Advisers, IGP and Customs CG, appoints New Officials

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, and Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

The newly appointed Officers are:

1. Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – National Security Adviser

2. Maj. Gen. C.G Musa – Chief of Defence Staff

3. Maj. T. A Lagbaja – Chief of Army Staff

4. Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla – Chief of Naval Staff

5. AVM H.B Abubakar – Chief of Air Staff

6. DIG Kayode Egbetokun – Acting Inspector-General of Police

7. Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye – Chief of Defense Intelligence

Mr President has also approved the following appointments:

1. Col. Adebisi Onasanya – Brigade of Guards Commander

2. Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf – 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja

3. Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa – 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State

4. Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim – 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger

5. Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote – 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja

Similarly, the President has approved the appointments of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa as follows:

1. Maj. Isa Farouk Audu (N/14695) – Commanding Officer State House Artillery

2. Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) – Second-in-Command, State House Artillery

3. Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) – Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence

4. Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) – Commanding Officer, State House Armament

5. Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) – Second-in-Command, State House Armament

Mr President has also approved the appointments of two (2) additional Special Advisers, and two (2) Senior Assistants, namely:

1. Hadiza Bala Usman – Special Adviser, Policy Coordination

2. Hannatu Musa Musawa – Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy

3. Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel – Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (Senate)

4. Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim – Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives)

Finally, the President has approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Willie Bassey

Director, Information

For: Secretary to the Government of the Federation