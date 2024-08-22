President Tinubu Urges Nigerian Armed Forces to Bolster Vigilance Amid Regional Security Threats

President Bola Tinubu has called on the Nigerian Armed Forces to maintain heightened vigilance and proactive measures in addressing the evolving security threats facing the nation and its surrounding region.

This directive was delivered during the Graduation Ceremony of Course 32 at the Nigerian Defence College, Abuja, a prestigious event marking a significant milestone in the professional development of the nation’s military leaders.

In a message conveyed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented the President at the ceremony, Tinubu emphasised his administration’s unwavering commitment to securing Nigeria as a safe and stable environment for investment and economic growth.

He underscored the critical role of strategic leadership in navigating the complex landscape of security challenges that Nigeria currently faces.

A total of 111 participants successfully completed the rigorous course, which included 19 participants from foreign countries, reflecting the college’s international standing and its role in fostering regional and global military cooperation.

Addressing the graduates, Vice President Shettima lauded their dedication and urged them to continue exemplifying the values of patriotism and service to their nations.

He highlighted the importance of the recommendations put forward by the participants in their final reports, assuring them that the Federal Government would carefully consider these suggestions with a view to implementing the most effective strategies.

This commitment to action underscores the government’s recognition of the need for fresh perspectives and innovative approaches in the ongoing battle against insecurity.

The Vice President also reiterated the administration’s determination to complete the construction of the National Defence College’s permanent site, a project that has been in progress for some time.

The completion of this site is seen as vital to enhancing the institution’s capacity to train military leaders and strategists who are well-equipped to handle the security demands of the 21st century.

Tinubu’s message to the Armed Forces comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with a myriad of security issues, ranging from insurgency and terrorism in the northeast to banditry and kidnapping in other parts of the country.

These challenges, which have persisted for years, have had a profound impact on the nation’s stability and economic development.

In his speech, Vice President Shettima stressed that the current administration is not only focused on immediate security concerns but is also laying the groundwork for long-term stability.

He pointed out that a secure environment is essential for attracting investment, which in turn is crucial for driving economic prosperity and improving the lives of Nigerians.

The graduation ceremony at the Nigerian Defence College serves as a reminder of the importance of continuous education and training for military personnel.

The course participants, who have undergone months of intensive study and training, are now better equipped to take on leadership roles in their respective armed forces and contribute to the security and stability of their nations.

The inclusion of international participants in the programme also highlights the global dimension of security challenges and the need for collaborative efforts to address them.

As threats such as terrorism, cyber warfare, and transnational crime become increasingly complex and interconnected, the exchange of knowledge and expertise among nations is more critical than ever.

The President’s directive to the Armed Forces to remain vigilant and proactive is a clear indication of the administration’s resolve to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges head-on.

It also reflects an understanding that the security of the nation is inextricably linked to its economic health and overall development.

In conclusion, the graduation ceremony not only celebrated the achievements of the course participants but also reinforced the Nigerian government’s commitment to building a robust and responsive military capable of safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and fostering an environment conducive to growth and prosperity.

As these newly graduated officers step into their roles, they carry with them the weight of responsibility to uphold the values of their training and to lead with integrity and foresight in the face of ever-evolving security challenges.