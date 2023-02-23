Presidential election: President Buhari arrives Daura to cast his votes on Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in his hometown of Daura in Katsina State on Thursday evening fully prepared to perform his civic duty as a voter in the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to Garba Shehu, his spokesman: “President Muhammadu Buhari at 5:25 pm arrived in Daura, Katsina State preparatory to the elections on Saturday in which he will participate, not as a candidate as he had done since 2003, but as a voter.

“Knowing the importance of every single vote, the President makes sure that all members of his family, members of the entourage, including security, protocol and other staff are registered to vote here.”