    Login
    Subscribe

    Presidential election results: Tinubu leads Atiku, Obi as INEC declares 20 states

    Politics By Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read

    Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu is in the lead after Saturday’s general election.

    Nigeria’s Top Presidential Flag-Bearers for 2023 Election - Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar
    Nigeria’s Top Presidential Flag-Bearers for 2023 Election – Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar

    As of Monday night, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared collated results in 20 states.

    Tinubu is ahead with 5,862,453 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has secured 4,288,434 votes so far.

    Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, is currently in third place with 2,834,932; Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, polled 1,315,549.

    Interestingly, Tinubu is the only top contender that failed to win home state, losing Lagos to Obi. Atiku won in President Muhammadu Buhari’s state – Katsina.

    The results from other states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are expected to be presented today from 11am.

    The International Conference Centre, ICC, in Abuja, venue of the national collation centre, remains under tight security.

    See also  Governor Wike’s 16 SUVs to State Reps - Why He must improve or be removed - Princewill

    The opposition on Monday called for the suspension of the announcement of results. PDP’s Dino Melaye and Emeka Ihedioha at some point walked out of the ICC.

    The parties complained of irregularities, over-voting, refusal of officials to upload results on the INEC website, among others.

    Checks by InfoStride News show that out of 176,846 polling units in 774 local government areas, submitted results are from 79,673 units.

    Official results of 20 states:

    KWARA
    *Tinubu – 263,572*
    Peter Obi – 31,116
    Atiku – 136,909

    OSUN
    Tinubu – 343,945
    Obi – 23,283
    *Atiku – 354,366*

    ONDO
    *Tinubu – 369,924*
    Obi – 47,350
    Atiku – 115,463

    OGUN
    *Tinubu – 341,554*
    Obi – 85,829
    Atiku – 123,831

    OYO
    *Tinubu – 449,884*
    Obi – 99,110
    Atiku – 182,977

    ENUGU
    Tinubu – 4,772
    *Obi – 428,640*
    Atiku – 15,749

    GOMBE
    Tinubu – 146,977
    Obi – 26,160
    *Atiku – 319,123*

    See also  Northwest Governor Behind Banditry ― APC

    JIGAWA
    *Tinubu – 421,390*
    Obi – 1,889
    Atiku – 386,587

    ADAMAWA
    Tinubu – 182,881
    Obi – 105,648
    *Atiku – 417,611*

    KATSINA
    Tinubu – 482,283
    Obi – 6,376
    *Atiku – 489,045*

    NASARAWA
    Tinubu – 172,922
    *Obi – 191,361*
    Atiku – 147,093

    PLATEAU
    Tinubu – 307,195
    *Obi – 466,272*
    Atiku – 243,808

    BAUCHI
    Tinubu – 316,694
    Obi – 24,910
    *Atiku – 426,607*

    KANO
    Tinubu – 517,341
    Obi – 28,513
    Atiku – 131,716
    *Kwankwaso – 997,279*

    EKITI
    *Tinubu – 201,494*
    Obi – 11,397
    Atiku – 89,554

    BENUE
    *Tinubu – 310,469*
    Obi – 208,372
    Atiku – 130,081

    LAGOS
    Tinubu – 572,606
    *Obi – 582,454*
    Atiku – 75,750

    YOBE
    Tinubu – 151,459
    Obi – 2,406
    *Atiku – 198,567*

    EDO
    Tinubu – 144,471
    *Obi – 331,163*
    Atiku – 89,585

    AKWA IBOM
    Tinubu – 160,620
    Obi – 132,683
    *Atiku – 214,012*

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply