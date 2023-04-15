Prince Harry Set To Attend King Charles’ Coronation Ceremony Alone

Prince Harry will attend the King’s Coronation service next month alone, Buckingham Palace has said. The royal kingdom recently confirmed this via a press statement, and the world has been reacting.

According to the Palace, his wife, Meghan Markle and their kids will remain in California, while Prince Harry attends the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

It read, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Prince Harry will join more than 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for his father, King Charles’ coronation, which also happens to be Harry’s son, Archie’s fourth birthday.

