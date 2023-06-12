    Login
    Prince Harry’s Behaviour Has Rattled King Charles III – Palace Insider

    King Charles III is sad and bewildered by the legal crusade his son, Prince Harry has launched against a British newspaper group, a Palace insider has said. The source recently revealed that the King is not happy with Harry’s continued attacks on the UK’s institutions, and the world has been reacting.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    According to him, Harry’s rhetoric and behavior has definitely rattled his father and there is more frustration because it does not look like it will stop anytime soon.

    The source added that King Charles III brings Harry up every time he sees him, therefore he is always concerned.

    His words, “The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior because it just keeps going.”

