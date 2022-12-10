Prince William Furious With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle have reportedly reached the end of the road with the British Royal Family following claims they made in a new Netflix docu-series. Reports have it that many in the family believe there is no way back into the fold for the couple after their £100million Netflix series, and fans have been reacting.

According to the Mirror, Prince William is utterly furious with his brother for using clips of their mother, Princess Diana for the controversial 1995 Panorama interview which she agreed to do after being conned by BBC reporter Martin Bashir for the Netflix show.

He is also exasperated at his brother’s continued criticism two years after he and his wife, Meghan ditched their royal roles for a new life in California.

