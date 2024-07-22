Prof. Pat Utomi Threatens N500 Billion Lawsuit Against Presidential Adviser

Renowned political economist Prof. Pat Utomi has threatened a N500 billion lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, over allegations made against him.

On Saturday, Onanuga accused the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his supporters of organizing nationwide protests scheduled for August.

He specifically named Utomi and other Obi supporters as the organizers of protests against hunger, naira devaluation, and economic hardship in Nigeria, in a post on his X account.

In a statement signed on Monday, Utomi, a chieftain of the Labour Party, denied these allegations, stating that he has been out of the country for an extended period.

Utomi has called on Onanuga to withdraw his statement or provide evidence to support his claims.

“If there is no evidence of Mr. Onanuga’s false assertion, I will assume it reasonable that the object is to water the ground for false treasonable felony charges that can result in the claim of one’s life.

I intend to therefore proceed to the international criminal and other human rights courts if a reasonable explanation is not forthcoming,” Utomi stated.

He added, “I will also have no choice but to institute a claim of N500 billion for fake news, hate speech, and intent to procure State murder of an innocent citizen.

If judicial capture makes justice problematic in Nigeria, I expect that I can trust extra-national institutions and global human solidarity.”