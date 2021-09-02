Professionals urge government to overhaul health infrastructure

Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), a body representing the largest health professionals in the country, has asked federal and state governments to address all the demands of health workers with respect to welfare.

It also called for the overhaul of health infrastructure to save the nation from an imminent shortage of manpower.

It stated this, recently, during its National Executive Council meeting where it appraised the state of the nation and various issues affecting its members across public health institutions.

National President of the union, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, in a statement, said the union was worried about the rate at which health professionals, especially members of the Union, were leaving the country for greener pastures.

He said the union would no longer guarantee industrial peace at health facilities in the country if lingering demands are not addressed.