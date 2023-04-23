Provide proof – Atiku’s camp reacts to Buhari’s phone conversation with Tinubu

The camp of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged the Presidency to provide proof of the Sallah phone conversation between President Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu’s whereabouts has been a subject of controversy lately because he has not been seen at any function.

But, his media team had said the President-elect had travelled abroad to rest following his rigorous campaign.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday, said Buhari and Tinubu exchanged a phone conversation to celebrate Eid el-Fitr.

However, one of Atiku’s spokesman, Daniel Bwala, demanded a proof.

Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “Release the audio conversation as a proof. Anyway, our constitution does not envision you welcoming him to the state house because after the swearing-in at eagle square, the motorcade would take you to the airport, whilst he will now resume at his new house.”