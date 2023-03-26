Reports Linking Me To MUFC Are False – Kim Min-Jae

Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae has come out to blast the persistent rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford at the end of the season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the rumors are far from the truth at this present time because his complete focus has been on Napoli since the start of the season.

Kim added that there are many important matches to play still this season, so he cannot be distracted.

His words, “As you know, those rumours are not true at all. I want to focus on my team. I have many tournaments to play,”

“It’s been four or years I have had these rumours. It’s uncomfortable. I wish you don’t spread those stories.”

“I cannot be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren’t true. Now I’m focusing on the team, rather than that kind of nonsense. There are so many important matches to go and right now I only want to focus on Napoli.”