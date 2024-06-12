PRP Condemns Monetization of Electoral Processes

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has voiced concerns over the monetization of Nigeria’s electoral processes.

In a statement commemorating Democracy Day, the party’s acting national publicity secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, highlighted the party’s reflections on the state of democracy after 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule.

“The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) joins Nigerians across the country to commemorate the occasion of our 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule.

As we mark this milestone, we cannot help but reflect on the journey thus far and the state of our democracy,” the statement read.

While congratulating Nigerians on this achievement, the PRP acknowledged that the country’s democracy has not met expectations.

The statement expressed disappointment over the lack of significant advancements in social democracy, the regression of civic rights, and the deterioration of material wellbeing, describing these as reminders that democracy in Nigeria is still a work in progress.

The PRP cited the last general elections as a stark reminder of the challenges in deepening democracy, emphasizing issues such as the monetization of the electoral process, lack of transparency, and voter disenfranchisement.

The party called for immediate action to address these issues to ensure that power truly resides with the people.

“We call on civil society organizations, professional associations, and community groups to rise up to the challenge. It is time for us to organize and mobilize the populace to demand better from our leaders and institutions.

We must work together to reclaim our democracy and ensure that it serves the interests of all Nigerians,” Ishaq stated.

The PRP stressed the importance of a participatory, inclusive, and accountable democracy, urging all Nigerians to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The party believes that collective efforts are essential to building a brighter future for current and future generations.