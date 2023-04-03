PSG Fans Booing Messi Is Embarrassing – Henry

PSG forward, Lionel Messi should return to Barcelona for the love of football, Thierry Henry has said. He recently revealed that the recent jeers from PSG fans when his name was called is embarrassing, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is just unfair for any fan to whistle one of the best players on their team, who already has 13 goals and 13 assists in total this season.

Henry added that he would prefer for the Argentine to finish his career at Barcelona, where he is truly loved.

His words, “It’s embarrassing to hear whistles from the Parc. You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season. Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe. After that, I don’t know what he will do. Because the way he left Barcelona after everything he did… I didn’t really like it. For the love of football, he should go back to Barcelona.”