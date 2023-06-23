PSG Fans Loved Me At First, Then Treated Me Differently Later – Messi

Ex PSG forward, Lionel Messi has come out to break his silence on the boos he received from Paris Saint-Germain fans. He recently revealed that there was clearly a rift with supporters during his time at the club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was a great relationship with the fans at first when he first signed for the club, but they started treating him differently as the months rolled by.

Messi added that he does not think it was peculiar to him alone, because Mbappe and Neymar have experienced same in the past.

His words, “At first it was great, I received a lot of encouragement as I’ve often said, but then people started to treat me differently, some of the Paris fans. The majority, on the other hand, treated me as well as they did at the start. There was a rift with a large section of the Paris crowd. Of course it wasn’t my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar too, it’s their way of doing things. But I still remember all those people who supported me, as they did at the start.”