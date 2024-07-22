PSG Gives Me The Opportunity To Fight For Major Trophies – Mary Earps

England goalkeeper, Mary Earps appears to have aimed a subtle dig at Manchester United. This is coming after the PSG-bound goalkeeper recently said she can’t wait to play for a top team, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she would travel to Paris to begin her PSG career in a matter of days, and she is definitely looking forward to the new chapter that France is set to offer her.

Earps added that she cannot wait to play for a club that is ready to compete for major trophies season in season out.

Her words, “I’m moving to Paris in a matter of days now. There’s a lot to do in such a short space of time. But I am really looking forward to the new journey and this new chapter. I’m most excited to move to Paris for the football. I cannot wait to play for a top team and to be in a position to compete and win trophies over the next few years. That’s where I really want to be. Fighting at the top, I am really looking forward to that.

Generally, off the pitch I’ve heard incredible things about the city and I can’t wait to explore it. One thing about me is I love languages, so I am doing all I can to become fluent as quickly as possible. But it will be a challenge I reckon. I was out there the other week to sign for them and the city was crazy. The director of the club was pointing everything out to me like ‘this is the new stadium for the Olympics, and this one and this one’.”

On England qualifying for Euro 2025, “First and foremost, it was great to qualify. We had to secure our place first, so it’s very much a one step at a time thing. Of course, we’ve enjoyed some tremendous success over the last few years, making a World Cup final and the biggest success was winning the Euros. So were going into that next tournament as champions.

It’s a very big thing and a bit title we can wear with pride, because we earned it. But equally, that’s in the past and now it’s about the next tournament and in order to have that expectation and belief and support again, you must earn that as well. We’re going to be training hard, there’s a year to go so lots of work to do, but I can’t wait.”

