PSG Missed Out On The Main Objective Vs Bayern Munich – Sergio Ramos

PSG center-back, Sergio Ramos has come out to say that the French side are short of the quality required to compete in the Champions League. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is disappointed in the club and the players because they were both not at the level required to compete at the latter stages of the UCL.

Ramos added that the club as a whole missed out on the main objective, and it was a painful elimination.

His words, “Deeply disappointed in you and in us. We were not at the level required by #UCL. We didn’t know how to handle the key details and we miss the main objective. It’s painful, but champions are reborn from defeat and forged in adversity. We’ll be back!”

WOW.