PSG Plays Differently Without Messi – Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Christophe Galtier has come out to say that he expects Lionel Messi to be fit to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite Messi being unavailable this weekend due to a hamstring injury, he would return to training on Monday ahead of the clash with Bayern at the Parc des Princes.

He added that Messi is so important to PSG that the club changes the way it plays in his absence.

His words, “Leo felt muscle fatigue, he will resume training on Monday. He is not uncertain for Bayern,”

“We know the importance of Leo in our game. In his absence, we’ll have to play in a different way with a more solid, more compact team structure.”

“Obviously going to Monaco without Leo is always annoying. Injuries happen when there is a sequence of games with a World Cup in the middle of the season. It’s up to me to have both a successful team while injecting freshness.”