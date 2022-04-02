Pulisic Influenced My Move To BVB – Sancho

Manchester United forward, Jadon Sancho has come out to say that Christian Pulisic was almost a role model for him ahead of his BVB move. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his presence at the club was enough to aid his decision to throw caution to the wind and move to Borussia Dortmund as a youngster.

Sancho added that he watched the Chelsea midfielder at the German club and concluded that he could have such influence as well.

His words, “The club tried very hard for me,”

“Then I saw who else was playing in Dortmund. For example Christian Pulisic, who was only 19 at the time – he was almost a role model for me.”

“I saw him and thought to myself – that could be me too. Luckily, Dortmund gave me this chance and I think I did the job.”

“I wouldn’t say that I started a trend like many say. But perhaps other young players from England have since then had more confidence in choosing the club where they want to play.”