Pulisic Should Move To A Club That Lets Him Play Every Week – Glen Johnson

Chelsea midfielder, Christian Pulisic should be looking to leave Chelsea this summer, Glen Johnson has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, seeing how Chelsea spent more money to buy Mudryk to play in his position, it is clear his services are no longer needed at Stamford Bridge.

Glen added that Pulisic is a very good footballer who needs to ensure he plays at the highest level every week.

His words, “I think he’s a very good footballer, will work his socks off, I think he just needs to play every week. That obviously hasn’t been happening, but I think he’s got loads to give. Whichever team he goes to, he is going to improve that team. I think he has got loads more in the tank, but it’s probably not at Chelsea. He needs to go to a team where he can be the number one name on the sheet every week. That will give him confidence and he can start enjoying his football again. If you’re not playing football, then you’re not enjoying yourself. If he can get back to that, then I think he has got a lot to offer.”

“I never played against him but when you watch him, he looks like a nightmare to play against – he’s quick, sharp, over 10 yards he’s rapid. It’s strange. It looks like he thinks about things too much. Sometimes you just need to get on with it and see what happens. You are going to make mistakes, of course you are, but it looks like if he plays a bad game then he will think about it for the next three days. You have got to put that stuff behind you and try to get on with believing in yourself.”