Pulisic’s Intelligence Helps Him Adapt To Any Attacking Position – Manager

AC Milan manager, Paulo Fonseca has come out to say that Christian Pulisic can play anywhere in attack. This is coming after his superb goalscoring display against Barcelona in preseason, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Pulisic played a fantastic match vs Barcelona, and he expects him to be a very important player for AC Milan again next season.

Paulo added that the US international is a very intelligent footballer, so he can adapt to any attacking position.

His words, “Pulisic had a fantastic match for me. I really like seeing him in this position with great participation. What does he bring to Milan? He had a great first season, he will continue to be very important, I have no doubts.

He played as a 10 in the first half. In the second half we played without strikers, with Pulisic and [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek as two number 10s. Christian can play anywhere in attack, he is very, very intelligent. I liked seeing him there and [Alexis] Saelemaekers as a full-back, today we started with a different structure in build-up, more attacking.”

