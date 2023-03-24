Putting A Price On Doing Good Is Wrong – DJ Switch

Popular disc jockey, DJ Switch has come out to react to the ongoing conversation of the good samaritan that refunded 10.8M naira. Recall that Timothy, a mechanic refunded the millions of naira he was mistakenly credited by a customer and rewarded the sum of 50k for his goodwill.

Reacting, she wrote that putting a price on doing good is wrong, and the idea that one must always be rewarded for doing the right thing is wrong.

DJ Switch added that doing what is right should only be indicative of one’s character.

Her words, “This idea that one “must” be rewarded for doing what is right and also what exactly they “should” get as reward is a bad precedent. Doing what is right should be indicative of one’s character. If people choose to reward you, awesome… but I think it’s wrong to put a price on it.”

