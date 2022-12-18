Ramaphosa re-elected as South African President under ANC

Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the President of South Africa under the African National Congress.

This was reported by AriseTV on Monday.

Ramaphosa won his re-election bid with 2,476 votes to defeat his rival, a former health minister, Zweli Mkhize.

His re-election comes after his opponents asked him to step down over a scandal known as ‘Farmscandal’ involving the discovery of a stash of cash at his farm.