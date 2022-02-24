Rangers Are Yet To Knock BvB Out – Giovanni Van Bronckhorst

Rangers manager, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has come out to urge his players to build on the commanding performance they produced in Dortmund last Thursday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rangers are only halfway there thus far, so the players must ensure they play as strong as possible to qualify for the next round.

Bronckhorst added that his team should focus on creating another beautiful European night at Ibrox when both sides meet.

His words, “We had a great performance last week and we know it is only halfway. Our focus is to play as strong as possible and aim to win the match.”

“We played to our strengths and pressed in the right moments. It will be a very exciting game and one you want to play.”

“To begin the game and sit deep, I don’t think that’s our system. With the backing of our fans we want another beautiful European night at Ibrox as we aim to get into the next round.”

“We have confidence from our recent performances as we have been creating a lot of chances.”