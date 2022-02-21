Rangers Players Are Frustrated – Aribo

Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo is frustrated after the 1-1 draw against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the entire team is frustrated and disappointed because Rangers created a lot of chances to earn the victory.

He added that the players will just have to dust themselves off and recover in time for the next game.

His words, “We are really frustrated and disappointed.”

“We’ve had a lot of chances and played very well, but the result has just not shown that. It is very upsetting.

“We had to take more shots, we needed to get the ball in and around the area and make it harder for their defenders.”

“That is what we had to do in the second half and we did. We just couldn’t get lucky enough to get the second goal that we were pushing for. There were a lot of good moments in the game today, but we need to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal, and take our chances that come along.”

“It’s definitely an important point. We are going to keep pushing for every single game that we play. We want to win every single game.”

“Today [Sunday] is one that is disappointing, but to take away a point instead of getting zero is better than nothing in the circumstances.”

“We need to dust ourselves off and recover and look towards Thursday night because it is going to be a massive game and we need to be ready to go.”