I Thought I Would Be Spending Only One Year At Chelsea – Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva has put pen to paper on a new contract at Chelsea. The new deal runs until 2024 after both parties reached an agreement, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very happy to continue his career with the Blues, and he is pleased to extend after thinking he would only be spending one year at the club.

Silva added that playing four years thus far has been unimaginable, and he looks forward to many more positive experiences.

His words, “I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues,”

“When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea.”