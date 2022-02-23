Rangnick Coming In As Interim Manager Is A Bit Strange – Fred

Manchester United midfielder, Fred has come out to say that he thinks there needs to be better planning at the club if they’re to return to their glory days. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ralf Rangnick coming in as an interim manager is really strange because it is important for the club to have a long-term plan right now.

Fred added that the players do not even know how things are going to be at the end of this season.

His words, “It’s a bit strange. I know in football it’s important to get good results as soon as possible, but it’s also important to have a long-term plan.”

“I think it’s a little bit bad for us not to have one, at the moment it’s all about the short-term goals. We don’t know how it’s going to be after the end of this season.”

“Every player that comes to this club wants to win titles. It’s the same with me, Bruno (Fernandes), Alex (Telles), Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Jadon) Sancho, all of us.”

“We want trophies but it’s been a long drought. With all due respect to Villarreal, it was our job to win that Europa League final and we failed. It’s about having a better football planning at the club, if you don’t want to win titles you don’t deserve to play for Manchester United.”

“We’re still in the Champions League but let’s see if we arrive better next season to find our peak football.”