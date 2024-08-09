Ransom Demanded for Kidnapped Kogi University Students

The kidnappers of two Kogi State University students have decreased their ransom demand from N50 million to N10 million.

The students were abducted last Friday, coinciding with the kidnapping of the Caretaker Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Dare Micheal, and his three aides.

While Dare Micheal was released due to health issues that made it impossible for him to travel with the kidnappers, the three aides and the two students remain in captivity.

Initially, the kidnappers had demanded N100 million as ransom for the hostages.

However, this amount was later reduced to N50 million, and more recently, the demand has been adjusted to N10 million.

According to Mr. Shadrach Idowu Babalola, a parent of one of the abducted students, Isaac Babalola, the situation has been dire. Isaac, who is studying Public Administration at the university, has been held by the kidnappers for over a week.

Mr. Babalola expressed frustration at the kidnappers’ persistent demands and their dismissive attitude towards his family’s financial constraints.

“Every time they call and ask for N50 million, and we inform them that such an amount is beyond our means, they accuse us of not being serious about our children’s lives,” Mr. Babalola said.

“On their last call, when we offered what we could afford, they told us to use the money to buy seasoning cubes for ourselves instead.”

In response to the abduction, the Kogi State Police Command has stated that they were unaware of the students being among the hostages.

Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, questioned why the families of the abducted students had not made a formal report to the police.

The police’s lack of information on the situation has been a point of concern for those involved.

The Kogi State University has also yet to release an official statement regarding the abduction of its students.

Mr. Tade Oshaloto, the university’s Public Relations Officer, declined to comment on the ongoing crisis when approached by journalists.

The decrease in ransom demand reflects the kidnappers’ ongoing negotiation tactics and the escalating tension surrounding the case.

The delay in police and university responses adds to the growing anxiety of the affected families.

As the situation unfolds, the need for a coordinated effort between security agencies and the university becomes increasingly urgent to ensure the safe return of the abducted individuals.