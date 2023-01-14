Rashford Didn’t Touch The Ball Or Interfered With Play – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to sympathize with Manchester City after a controversial goal helped the Red Devils stage a comeback on Saturday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he understands how abiding with the rules was a very confusing moment for the back line of the opponent, so he won’t fault Manchester City players for reacting the way they did.

Ten Hag, however, added that even if Marcus Rashford was clearly offside, he never interfered with the play or touched the ball.

His words, “I can see it from the other side as well. The rules, it’s a confusing moment for the back line of the opponent. The rules say Marcus didn’t touch the ball and he wasn’t interfering. Bruno came from the back – but I can see it from the other side.”