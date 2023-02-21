RCCG Can’t Be Silent As Election Draws Nearer – Inibehe Effiong

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has come out to blast the leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG for being silent as the 2023 general election draws nearer. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he wonders why the church will be silent after it created a political department just before one of its members, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo participated in the 2022 APC Presidential primary which he lost to Bola Tinubu.

He then asked if churches should only be involved in politics when its members are contesting for an elective position.

His words, “What happened to the Political Department that the RCCG formed during the primaries?

You don’t have to mention the name of a particular political party or a particular candidate. But you have a duty to guide your members on the attributes of the candidate they should vote for.

Should a Church only be politically active when a member is contesting? Is the body of Christ no longer one? It should be about the betterment of Nigeria.

I have a problem with some religious leaders in this country. I have seen first hand in Akwa Ibom State, how corrupt religious leaders have aided the criminality of corrupt politicians.

The nation is bleeding, every pastor and imam that truly cares about a better Nigeria should speak out against those who are holding us down.

Prayers (alone) will never salvage Nigeria. It will take responsible and credible leadership to rescue this country. That is why the Bible says that when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice.

In other words, when the unrighteous is on the throne, the people suffer.

Silence at this time is a sin.”

WOW.