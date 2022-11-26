Reaction To England’s Draw Vs USA Won’t Affect Me – Gareth Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to describe the Qatar World Cup as the tournament of external noise. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he always wants England fans to go home happy and excited, it will not always be the case, and the external reaction will not affect him when his team doesn’t perform.

Southgate added that the ultimate objective is still to qualify from the group, so he’ll focus on the next game.

His words, “Look, of course I want our fans to go home happy and our fans at home to have a smile on their faces, so we haven’t quite managed to achieve that today,”

“But people are going to react how they react and I can’t let that affect how I feel about the team or the feel feels.”

“The objective is to qualify, we have three games to do it and I imagine most teams in the competition will take three games to do it.”