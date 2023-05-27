    Login
    Real Madrid Is Working On Signing A New Striker – Ancelotti

    Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to say that the club is in search of a striker in the transfer market who can replace Karim Benzema in the long run. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he likes strikers like Joselu, Aspas and Morata because he wants his frontmen to score lots of goals when given the chance.

    He, however, added that he cannot name his preferred targets now while the club works on getting him one.

    His words, “Joselu? I like him a lot, I also like Aspas and Morata. I like those who score goals. We are working on this. I won’t say names of our targets now.”

