Real Madrid Relied On Their UCL History To Beat Manchester City – Lescott

Real Madrid were disgraced by Manchester City because of their inflated sense of self in the Champions League, Joleon Lescott has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, last night, the world watched a team that were playing to get their first Champions League title vs a team who were depending on their history in the competition to get the job done.

Lescott added that he liked how the City players took most of their chances on the night because the goals were very key.

His words, “Tonight you saw a team that were playing to get to get their first Champions League title versus a team who were relying on their history in the competition,”

“Manchester City took their chance devastatingly.”