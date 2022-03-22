Real Madrid Was Unrecognizable Vs Barcelona – Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to reveal his disappointment after his team crumbled to an emphatic 4-0 Clasico defeat at the hands of Barcelona. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, every single plan his team had going into the game went south on the pitch, and he takes all the blame for the shameful loss.

Ancelotti added that Real Madrid was absolutely unrecognisable in the game, and improvement is a must.

His words, “It is tough because it is a Clasico, for the fans when we play against Barca… it is a blow, we have lost a battle, we still have an advantage and we have to stay calm and get back our injured players,”

“We were unrecognisable, everything went wrong, we have to forget that and move forward, we have a big lead [in La Liga]. I, the coach, am at fault.”