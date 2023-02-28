Recovery Has Been Key After Carabao Cup Victory – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he told his players to get back to work following their Carabao Cup success. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, they were allowed to celebrate winning a trophy on Sunday, but everything settled down on Monday and it became business as usual.

Erik added that recovery has been important since then ahead of an important FA Cup game vs West Ham.

His words, “Get back to work.”

“They had to celebrate this momentum but yesterday [Monday] after we settled down, we get back to work and did what we had to do, which was recovery.”

On the FA Cup, “I think every game is important,”

“Every game until now. This dressing room has the right attitude and the right approach they take game by game and you said [Liverpool] is the biggest game but is Barcelona not a big game?”

“Anthony Martial is not available. Luke Shaw and Fred are questions for tomorrow.”

“I think the squad the whole season is so important and every time players come in, if it’s for a whole game, minutes, a couple of games, also during games we can change dynamics, we do it with many more than 11 players.”

“I count on them and know they will be ready. Every time they play they take responsibility and it’s about that, but you also have to fight for your position. There are great months and great games ahead of us.”