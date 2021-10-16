Red Meat Shouldn’t Be Consumed – Reno Omokri

Popular human rights activist and writer, Reno Omokri has come out to warn Nigerians against the consumption of red meat. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, red meat is actually slow poison and it was not created for human consumption, so people should learn to avoid it.

Reno added that people should remember that the only thing Christ ate after his resurrection was fish.

His words, “Eating red meat is not enjoyment. It is a slow poison. It is perhaps the number one killer of men. God did not create red meat to be eaten-Genesis 1:29. It was only after The Flood destroyed all vegetable that God permitted Noah and his family to eat red meat, because there was hardly anything left on Earth to eat-Genesis 9:3.”

“You will notice that the only thing Christ ate after his resurrection was fish-John 21:12-14. Avoid red meat and live! Not only will you live, you will also thrive!”

WOW.

Bemigho Reno Omokri (born 1974) is an author and lawyer. Omokri was the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri, a Christian teaching TV show broadcast (for one season) on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network. He is the founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, and has produced a series of short films in the U.S.

He is the pastor of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California and Abuja. He is also known for using social media to project the Gospel. Omokri continues to write articles for major newspapers (mainly political OpEd and Christian material).

On August 17, 2017, the Department of State Security attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja but failed. Three days after the failed arrest attempt, the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress, named Omokri, along with former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governors Nyesom Wike and Willie Obiano as some of those showing “hatred, narrow-mindedness and meanness” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was one of three spokesmen to the former President, and is credited with pioneering the use of social media for political purposes in Nigeria.