Regina Daniels And Ned Nwoko Are Proof That Age Is Just A Number – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has come out to compare Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko to Ruth and Boaz in the bible. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Ruth was 40 and Boaz was 80 in the scriptures, and the difference proves that age is nothing but a number as long as there is love in the marriage.

Daddy Freeze added that Ned and Regina have a beautiful love story and many women who have refused to marry older men like Ned are secretly dating men older than him.

WOW.

Ifedayo Olarinde (born 6 May 1976), popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is a Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host.

Ifedayo Olarinde was born in Cluj-Napoca, Romania to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother. He spent most of his growing years in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he attended the International School. He has a degree in sociology from the University of Ibadan.

Freeze started his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan and joined Cool FM in 2001 working in radio presenting, television and general entertainment. He is a senior broadcaster at Cool FM Lagos.

He is also an event compere. He has hosted a number of music concerts, comedy shows and Nollywood premieres in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom.